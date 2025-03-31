Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,920 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.41% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

