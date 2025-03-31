Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $34.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.
THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on THS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:THS opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.15. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.