Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $34.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. FMR LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,818,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,179 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.15. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

