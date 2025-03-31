Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $121.44

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.44.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

TER stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

