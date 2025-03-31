Brokerages Set Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Target Price at $6.17

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNTX shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.06. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

