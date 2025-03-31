Brokerages Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) PT at $4.31

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMTG opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 25.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,289.39. The trade was a 4.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

