Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $134,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 205,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,435,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,897,060,000 after buying an additional 2,430,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 52,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
