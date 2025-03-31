Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,205,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,109,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 296,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

