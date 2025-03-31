Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 0.2% increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

