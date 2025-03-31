BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8437 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.76. 26,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

