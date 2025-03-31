BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8437 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.76. 26,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.
About BrightSpring Health Services
