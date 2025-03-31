Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

