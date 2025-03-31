Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,583 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 956.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after purchasing an additional 417,741 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.29 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

