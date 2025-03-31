Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 383 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.36.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,769.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,838.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,483.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,280.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

