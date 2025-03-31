Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Amgen by 64.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 293,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Amgen by 84.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,650,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.04.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $306.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

