Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $23.17 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

