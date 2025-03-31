Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of State Street worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.