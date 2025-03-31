Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,163.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,514.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,487.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.