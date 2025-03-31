BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 578.33 ($7.48).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.69) to GBX 510 ($6.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.98) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($481.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180 shares of company stock worth $76,960. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
