Boston Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,947,000 after purchasing an additional 359,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

