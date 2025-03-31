Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

