Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $172.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

