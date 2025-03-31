Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

