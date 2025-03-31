Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Boise Cascade worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 158.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $155.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

