BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
