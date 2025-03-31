Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.23)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Blue Star Capital Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of LON BLU opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.44. Blue Star Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Star Capital
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.