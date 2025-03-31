Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Blue Owl Capital worth $75,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 353,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $20.19 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

