Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,098 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %
Cencora stock opened at $275.16 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
