Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,443,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

