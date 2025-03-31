Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

