Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $117.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

