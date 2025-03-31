Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SRPT opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.41.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

