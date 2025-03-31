Blair William & Co. IL Buys 40,154 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 331.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

