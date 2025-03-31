Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,232 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,048.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,028.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,973.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

