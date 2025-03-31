Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,235,000 after purchasing an additional 753,766 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 383,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BX opened at $138.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.