BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 116,244 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 210,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

