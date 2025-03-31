BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 333,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 105,187 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 82,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

