BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.