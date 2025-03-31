BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

