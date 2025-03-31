BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.50 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

