Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

BDRX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

