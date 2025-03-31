BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.89. 12,876,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,267,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,119 shares of company stock worth $629,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

