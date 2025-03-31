Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Quantum Biopharma, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Turning Point Brands, and Tilray are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or ancillary services related to cannabis and its derivatives. These companies may be engaged in activities such as growing the plant, manufacturing cannabis-based products, or providing legal, technological, and financial services to the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,093,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,071. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 358,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 290,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,399. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 220,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 16,944,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,511,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $621.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.13.

