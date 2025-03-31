Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,968 shares of company stock worth $84,363,550. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.60 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

