Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 16,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $153.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $126.65 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

