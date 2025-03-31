Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $1,410,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.55 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.