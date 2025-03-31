Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Buys 277,489 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,489 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 127,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

