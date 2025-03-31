Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $3.95 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

