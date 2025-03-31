Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.0 days.

Barco Stock Performance

Barco stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Barco has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

