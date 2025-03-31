Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.0 days.
Barco Stock Performance
Barco stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Barco has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.
About Barco
