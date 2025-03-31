Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 48397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a report on Thursday.

Bank of China Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.61 billion.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

