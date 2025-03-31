Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the bank on Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 1,092.7% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00303.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

