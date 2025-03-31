Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42), Zacks reports.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,012. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

