B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Posts Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
